Calm Wednesday Weather But Thanksgiving Rains On The Way
One of the busiest travel days of the year is upon us, and it’ll be a nice one here in Green Country.
After Tuesday’s extreme winds, we’re settling into calm weather for at least one day as winds diminish significantly. It’ll be a cool but fairly seasonable Wednesday with highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will thicken up by late today into tonight out ahead of the next system that will bring soggy weather for the holiday.
The Thanksgiving forecast here in Green Country hasn’t change: If you’re staying home for Thanksgiving, keep the rain gear handy. Steady light to moderate rain is likely Thanksgiving morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Rain may become somewhat spottier Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, but we’ll stay chilly as well with highs only in the lower 40s.
After a brief break Thanksgiving night, yet another round of rain will fill back in across Green Country on Black Friday. Some heavier downpours and embedded storms will be possible on Black Friday as well, so be prepared for impacts if you plan to brave the Black Friday shopping crowds. It looks to be another chilly day with temperatures staying in the 40s to low 50s on Friday. One last line of storms should take shape late Friday night into very early Saturday morning, with the potential for some strong winds.
We’ll dry out in time for shopping on Small Business Saturday, but the winds will whip back up! Gusty westerly winds will be with us on Saturday and Sunday to wrap up the long holiday weekend.
I hope you have a great Wednesday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!