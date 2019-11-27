



After a brief break Thanksgiving night, yet another round of rain will fill back in across Green Country on Black Friday. Some heavier downpours and embedded storms will be possible on Black Friday as well, so be prepared for impacts if you plan to brave the Black Friday shopping crowds. It looks to be another chilly day with temperatures staying in the 40s to low 50s on Friday. One last line of storms should take shape late Friday night into very early Saturday morning, with the potential for some strong winds.