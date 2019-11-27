They're good enough to trick you. One tricked Massachusetts woman said she never thought she'd fall for something like this. When Maureen Lamie was shopping for new Hoka running shoes, she did a Google search and found Hokaestore.com offered "discounts" – so she ordered a pair for the bargain price of $80.



"It said Hoka e-store dot com, so I thought it was a Hoka store," Lamie said.



That was until she checked her bank account, where she says she found two debit card withdrawals, reports CBS News correspondent Anna Werner.



"One was the price of the sneaker and one was another price, but they both came from China," Lamie said.



Two days later, the fraudsters made two more withdrawals, which she said totaled about $350. Lamie fell victim to a scam website. And this holiday season, there will be more.



"You definitely should not feel bad if you fall for something like this. This happens to millions of people," said Bree Fowler, who writes about digital security and data privacy at Consumer Reports. Fowler said some sites look "just like what you think is the actual site" for products – like that fake Hoka site Lamie visited. Our deeper dive showed some tipoffs: reviews that are actually for coats, not shoes, and a supposed customer service email which, in online reviews, people called "fake."



Fowler showed us a "delivery failure" email hoax, which she called "the biggest red flag ever." She also pointed to a $25 "gift card offer" for iTunes that prompted "download all."



"That's a very bad idea. Never click on attachments. Never download things," Fowler said.



Steve Ginty with cybersecurity company RiskIQ said scammers want your personal information, like debit card numbers, to access your bank account. As protection, he suggests using payment systems like Apple Pay, Venmo or Paypal for purchases.



"Because you don't have to enter the credit card information at time of checkout and therefore the actors can't get access to that information because it's a secure transaction," Ginty said.