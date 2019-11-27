Former President Jimmy Carter was discharged Wednesday morning after a two-week stay in an Atlanta hospital, just in time for Thanksgiving. Carter underwent brain surgery at Emory University Hospital earlier this month to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma.

"He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover," a statement from the Carter Center said. "The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving."

The Carter Center said previously there were no complications from the surgery. The bleeding in his brain was caused by his recent falls.

— CBS News' Jenna Gibson contributed to this report