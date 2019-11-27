Voluntary Boil Advisory Issued For McAlester
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The City of McAlester issued a voluntary precautionary boil advisory Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Officials said the advisory is due to a loss of pressure in the system that happened because of a chemical feed line rupture.
Officials said that the rupture happened on Tuesday and has been repaired, but it can take up to 24 hours for the water system to refill.
Officials recommend bringing water to a boil for at least one minute before using or consuming it. They also recommend you bring water to a full rolling boil for a minute before using water for food preparation, baby formula, dish washing, tooth brushing, wound care, ice making and bathing infants who may ingest bath water.
They said the advisory will stay in effect until further notice.