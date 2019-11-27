Tulsa Mission, Volunteers Help Put Thanksgiving Dinner On The Table For Many
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thousands of families in Tulsa are getting some help for their dinners this Thanksgiving. John 3:16 Mission is handing out food baskets to more than 4,000 food-insecure families Wednesday.
It's is the 25th year they've done this, and they've had a steady stream of families all morning.
They've also had dozens of volunteers come out to help pack dinner baskets. Each pack comes with a turkey and items like stuffing, potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, corn and more.
It's enough to feed a family of four people.
The Mission has gotten more than 4,200 turkeys to help meet their goal. Donations are still rolling in, with QuikTrip donating 5,000 pounds of food and making a large cash donation.
"We've got a lot of things to boast on in our community, and one of those is how gracious our Lord is," said the Rev. Steve Whitaker, senior pastor at John 3:16.
"For John 3:16 Mission, however, people in this community are the most generous people in the entire nation."
He tells me they've gotten an incredible amount of help from the community. They believe they'll meet this weeks need and have enough to last into December.