Slow Cooker White Bean Soup
Michelle Bonicelli from the Tulsa OSU Extension Center has a great recipe for a hearty winter soup you can prepare in a crockpot.
Ingredients:
2 (15oz.) cans navy beans
1 large carrot, peeled and diced small
1/4 cup celery, diced small
1/2 cup yellow onion, diced small
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
1 tsp. dried rosemary
1 tsp. dried thyme
1 tsp. dried oregano
2 1/2 cups low sodium vegetable broth
1 (14oz.) can diced tomatoes
3 cups kale, chopped
1/2 cup low-fat Parmesan cheese, shredded
Directions:
Drain and rinse the navy beans.
In a slow cooker, combine all ingredients except for the kale and Parmesan cheese.
Cover and cook for 4 hours on low or 2 hours on high. Add the kale and cover and cook for an additional 30 minutes on high or until wilted.
Ladle into serving bowls and top with Parmesan cheese.