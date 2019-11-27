Amber & Brooks In The Kitchen: Pumpkin Cheesecake
TULSA, Oklahoma - Graham Cracker Crust:
1 ½ Cup Graham Cracker Crumbs
1/3 Cup Squeeze Parkay
¼ Cup Sugar
1 TBS Cinnamon
Mix together in a bowl until well combined. Spray bottom of 10” Springform pan with Non-Stick Spray, Press & Smooth into the bottom of Pan with the backside of a Cooking spoon.
Bake at 350 Degrees for 7 minutes (Prepare the Filling While Baking).
Filling:
1 ¾ Cup Pumpkin Pie Filling
3 Bricks of Philadelphia Cream Cheese (at room temperature)
¾ Cup Sugar
½ Cup Brown Sugar
1 Heaping TBS Pumpkin Pie Spice
1/3 Cup Evaporated Milk
2 TBS Cornstarch
2 tsp Pure Vanilla Extract
Combine the Above ingredients in Mixing Bowl and Blend for 2 Minutes on med-high scraping bottom of bowl a few times.
Add 4 Large Eggs & Blend Just Until Combined.
Spray Sides of Springform Pan with Baking Spray & Pour Filling into Pan.
Place in the Oven &Prepare the Topping While the Cheesecake Bakes at 350 Approx. 60-65 Minutes or UNTIL COMPLETELY FLAT ACROSS THE TOP WITH NO DIP IN THE MIDDLE!!
Topping:
1 ½ Cup Sour Cream
½ Cup Sugar
Pecan Halves or Chopped Pecans (if Desired)
Combine in the bowl & let sit at room temperature until Cheesecake is Removed from the Oven.
VERY IMPORTANT! Remove Cheesecake From Oven Very Gently & Carefully Place on Stove or Cooling Rack so it Does Not Collapse. Immediately, With a Cooking Spoon, Working All the Way Around the Outside Edge & Finishing in the Center, Carefully Spread the Topping Over the Cheesecake & Decorate Top with Pecans if Desired.
Bake an Additional 10 Minutes. Cool to room temperature & Chill Overnight in Refrigerator.
Yields 12-16 Servings