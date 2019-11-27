TULSA, Oklahoma - Graham Cracker Crust:

1 ½ Cup Graham Cracker Crumbs

1/3 Cup Squeeze Parkay

¼ Cup Sugar

1 TBS Cinnamon

Mix together in a bowl until well combined. Spray bottom of 10” Springform pan with Non-Stick Spray, Press & Smooth into the bottom of Pan with the backside of a Cooking spoon.

Bake at 350 Degrees for 7 minutes (Prepare the Filling While Baking).

 

Filling:

1 ¾ Cup Pumpkin Pie Filling

3 Bricks of Philadelphia Cream Cheese (at room temperature)

¾ Cup Sugar

½ Cup Brown Sugar

1 Heaping TBS Pumpkin Pie Spice

1/3 Cup Evaporated Milk

2 TBS Cornstarch

2 tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

Combine the Above ingredients in Mixing Bowl and Blend for 2 Minutes on med-high scraping bottom of bowl a few times.

Add 4 Large Eggs & Blend Just Until Combined.

Spray Sides of Springform Pan with Baking Spray & Pour Filling into Pan.

Place in the Oven &Prepare the Topping While the Cheesecake Bakes at 350 Approx. 60-65 Minutes or UNTIL COMPLETELY FLAT ACROSS THE TOP WITH NO DIP IN THE MIDDLE!!

 

Topping:

1 ½ Cup Sour Cream

½ Cup Sugar

Pecan Halves or Chopped Pecans (if Desired)

Combine in the bowl & let sit at room temperature until Cheesecake is Removed from the Oven.

 

VERY IMPORTANT! Remove Cheesecake From Oven Very Gently & Carefully Place on Stove or Cooling Rack so it Does Not Collapse. Immediately, With a Cooking Spoon, Working All the Way Around the Outside Edge & Finishing in the Center, Carefully Spread the Topping Over the Cheesecake & Decorate Top with Pecans if Desired.

Bake an Additional 10 Minutes. Cool to room temperature & Chill Overnight in Refrigerator.

 

Yields 12-16 Servings