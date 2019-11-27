Tulsa Man Arrested On Child Porn Complaints After Citizen Tip
TULSA, Oklahoma - A citizen helped lead Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes detectives to a man arrested on complaints of aggravated possession of child porn and distributing child porn.
An arrest report said that citizen was chatting with someone online when the other person said he had access to a 5- to 8-year-old who could be rented out for sex for $150.
The citizen said the man then forwarded two photos of a young boy, one showing the child fully nude. The tipster did some investigating and believed the person he was talking to was Brittan Jawaynne Goree and called police, records show.
Cyber crimes detectives took over the case and said they confirmed the photos were child porn and that Goree was the person behind them. They got a search warrant and took possession of the Tulsa man's phone.
Authorities said Goree admitted to downloading child pornography from the dark web and texting child porn photos to other people while chatting on social media apps. Goree's phone showed more than 100 photos and videos of child porn, according to detectives.
Detectives said they also learned two other people had reported Goree to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for sending child porn through Facebook.
Goree was booked on three complaints of distribution of child pornography and one complaint of aggravated possession of child pornography. He is in the Tulsa County Jail on a $85,000 bond.