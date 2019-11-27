News
2 Killed In Crash; Highway 51 Near Yale Shut Down Due To Manhunt For Chase Suspect
Wednesday, November 27th 2019, 4:04 PM CST
Updated:
Two people were killed as a result of a police chase near Yale in Payne County, authorities reported.
Law officers have shut down State Highway 51 west of Yale to conduct a manhunt for the suspected driver in the police chase.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were chasing a vehicle and the suspect vehicle reportedly crashed into another vehicle on Highway 51.
Two people died at the scene and one person was taken to a local hospital.
Yale police and Payne County deputies are assisting in the search.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.