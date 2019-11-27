News
Suspect In Custody After Deadly Crash, Manhunt In Payne County
Wednesday, November 27th 2019, 4:04 PM CST
A manhunt has ended after a suspect involved in a crash that killed two people was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
The suspect was driving erratically at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle at State Highway 51 west of Yale in Payne County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The two victims died at the scene and one was taken to a local hospital.
OHP said the suspect fled.
Law officers shut down the roadway to conduct a manhunt for the suspected driver.
Yale police and Payne County deputies assisted OHP in the search.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Tommy Leroy McClendon Jr., was taken into custody around 7:00 p.m.
