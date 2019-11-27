ORU Begins Work On Multimillion-Dollar Building Campaign
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oral Roberts University in Tulsa is about to look a whole lot bigger.
The University has announced a new campaign called the Whole Leaders for the Whole World, to build new facilities and fund more scholarships. It comes as enrollment has risen for the 11th year in a row.
"It's been a fantastic season of growth here at Oral Roberts University," said Laura Bishop, the Vice President of Advancements for the University.
Bishop says they'll first start by building a new Media Arts Center, which she says will allow for more collaborations, a new library, with new technologies, and a welcome center, which will all be done debt-free and completed in the next few years.
“The campus right now is a little challenging to navigate through to find out where you're going, so we want our guests to feel at home right from the beginning and we feel this will be a great way for them to do that," said Bishop.
The University is raising money now and every campaign gift will be matched 3 to 1, up to $45 million, by the Green family, who owns Hobby Lobby. Bishop says the money will also provide scholarships to students from around the world and help them meet their goal of having a student from every nation. Their current library will be transformed into the Center for Global Leadership.
Bishop says it's an exciting time and its happening quickly.
"We're going to be moving at a very fast pace and we're excited to have that significant matching gift to help us raise funds even quicker," said Bishop.
Phase two of the project will build a new cafeteria and two new dorms.