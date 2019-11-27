News
WATCH: Tulsa Police Video Shows Juvenile Crash During Pursuit
TULSA, Oklahoma - We're getting a look at video of a police chase and arrest in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department said an officer spotted someone driving a stolen car going west on Interstate 44 last month.
They said rather than stop, the driver sped up and turned onto Skelly Drive. The view from the police helicopter shows the driver crashed in front of the Knights Inn.
The teenage suspects ran into nearby apartments where they were arrested.