News
Food Bank Hands Out Thanksgiving Meals To Tulsa-Area Families
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Food Bank wants to make sure everyone has something on their plate this Thanksgiving. Volunteers handed out 50 meals to families at South Tulsa Community House today.
Each meal handed out will feed about 10 people.
"It means vitality in our community, not only in our home," said Dawn Confer, "because without this food pantry I wouldn't be able to feed my family."
This is just one of the events being held by the Food Bank this holiday.
Organizers say they're focused on making sure kids don't go hungry when school is out.