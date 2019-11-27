Skiatook Couple Loses Everything In House Fire
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - A Skiatook couple is not sure where they’re going to live this Thanksgiving, or what their next step is after losing everything in a fire.
The couple said they narrowly escaped before explosions started knocking out some windows. Natasha Mitchell says she woke up to flames near the oxygen tank in her bedroom.
"It was about 5:40 Sunday morning and I heard the whoosh of the fire," said Natasha Mitchell. "I screamed for my husband."
Husband Richard helped Natasha, who is wheelchair-bound, escape the flames.
"Then I said it's a loss," Richard said, "Let's get out of here. And it was to the driveway and the car."
Richard was able to save some medicine and clothing, but the fire destroyed all of Natasha's belongings.
"It was my childhood home. I moved in with my husband a few years ago. It's the only home I knew," said Natasha.
To make matters worse, when neighbors tried to help and hire a locksmith to replace the car keys that burned in the fire, the Mitchell's say the locksmith left the car ruined and overcharged them.
"It looks like a stolen vehicle now, and it was great before," Richard said.
The two have been staying in a hotel thanks to the Red Cross and their church, but come tomorrow, they don't know what to do.
"Anybody that could help, I'm eternally grateful," Natasha said. "It would be a Godsend."
The fire chief says the cause is still under investigation. If you would like to help, a Go Fund Me page has been set up for the couple