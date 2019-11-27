Generator Stolen From Tulsa Food Truck Owner
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa food truck owner said someone stole his generator, worth hundreds of dollars, several months after he was severely injured on the job.
Josh Baker said that the generator allows him to power his food truck and make money. Now he's forced to put some of his cooking on the back burner. It's fair to say Chef Josh Baker has a love-hate relationship with generators.
"Just generators in general with me a bad scene," said Chef Josh Baker, the Owner of the Bachelor’s Table a local food truck.
Baker who owns and operates the food truck, The Bachelor's Table, was severely injured back in March after borrowing his friend's generator.
"The generator flips me over I hit the tongue of my trailer crushed my skull," said Baker.
He said there was blood everywhere.
"I went into convolutions and I basically died in her living room and EMSA brought me back,” said Baker.
He was in the ICU for eight days. Doctors at one point even had to remove part of his skull before reinserting it a few months later. Fast forward to November and Baker who is back on his feet cooking, was dealt another blow. He was seeing his friend's band play here at the Colony. When he walked out, his nearly $1000 generator was gone.
"Oh crap what am I going to do I can't absorb the loss like this right now, I panic and ran back inside and said my generator is gone," said Baker.
Baker said that the generator helps power his food truck, which is how he makes a living.
"I hope whoever took it has a very happy Thanksgiving haha," said Baker.
And hopes whoever took it will just give it back.
"If they will return it I won't press charges, no questions asked. Just return the generator," said Baker.
If you see the generator call Tulsa Police.