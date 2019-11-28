After a brief break in the steady rains tonight, yet another round of rain will fill back in across Green Country on Black Friday. Some heavier downpours and embedded storms will be possible on as well, so be prepared for impacts if you plan to brave the Black Friday shopping crowds. It looks to be another chilly day with temperatures staying in the 40s to low 50s on Friday.



One last line of storms will take shape late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Some of these could be strong to severe with the potential for hail and strong winds.



Rain and storms should move out after sunrise Saturday, just in time for shopping on Small Business Saturday, but the winds will whip back up! Gusty westerly winds will be with us on Saturday and Sunday to wrap up the long holiday weekend.



I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!