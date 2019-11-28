Thanksgiving Travel Expected To Be Busiest Season Since 2005
Many people are already hitting the road this Thanksgiving for the busiest travel day of the year.
This holiday season is looking to be the busier than normal with the most people on the road this Thanksgiving since 2005, according to AAA.
AAA said it estimates 55 million people are traveling 50 miles or more to get to their destinations. That's 1.6 million more than last year. And 90 percent of those people are reportedly traveling by car.
In response to the increased traffic, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it will have more troopers out for what’s being called the I-40 challenge.
OHP said they are keeping an eye on speeding, seatbelt violations and drivers who aren't paying attention. They said they will have a large presence along I-35.
Sunday is expected to be one the busiest travel days, when people will be returning home.