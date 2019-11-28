News
Runners To Take Part In Von Franken Family Food Run
Thursday, November 28th 2019, 10:09 AM CST
Some runners are kicking of their Thanksgiving at the Von Franken Family Food Run, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 40 years.
This year’s race began at 9 a.m.
The Tulsa Running Club said this is their biggest event every year.
There’s no registration for the 5K run and walk. Instead participants are asked to bring a bag of nonperishable food to donate to the Salvation Army or a bag of dog or cat food.
The pet food will be donated to Sapulpa Family Friends who will be at today’s race to collect the supplies.
Once participants finish walking or running, they will be able to enjoy coffee, hot cocoa and pancakes as well as enter a raffle to win prizes.