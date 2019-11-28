Tulsa Metro Meals On Wheels Brings Thanksgiving Cheer, Food To Seniors
TULSA, Oklahoma - As folks celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, some people in Tulsa are in need of a helping hand. Meals on Wheels is stepping up to feed senior citizens who live alone and aren't able to get out for the holiday.
Despite the cold and wet weather, hundreds of volunteers showed up at Meals on Wheels Thursday to help bring a Thanksgiving meal and some holiday cheer to those in need.
For Paul and Beth Walker, volunteering for Meals on Wheels is a way to give thanks while sharing with neighbors.
"No one in this country should go hungry ever, and especially on a holiday. That was the motivating force for us to get involved, and we had a good time," said Beth Walker.
About 300 volunteers came to pick up and deliver food to seniors in Tulsa. Meals on Wheels President Calvin Moore said the organization is a blessing to volunteers in addition to those in need.
"When you share love, hope, and joy and the blessings of food, you get that reciprocated back into your life many times over," said Moore.
Meals on Wheels served over 500 people a hot Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Moore says he hopes the spirit of giving spreads far and wide.
"What I really love about Thanksgiving Day, and the family day of service, is that we get to pass on the gift of service to young people so that future generations can share that gift," Moore said.
Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteers, so if you'd like to help, check out their website to learn more.