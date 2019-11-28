Closer to home, whenever natural disaster strikes, News On 6 is there, telling the stories of local heroes. Anchor Craig Day covered the devastation in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Day also took us to the South Dakota Badlands in 2015, as buffalo were rounded up to be brought home to Oklahoma. He traveled to San Francisco this year, when Oklahoma dignitaries gathered for the commissioning of the U.S.S. Tulsa.