KOTV Travels The World With Oklahoma's Own
TULSA, Oklahoma - KOTV anchors have traveled all over the world, covering Oklahomans doing amazing things.
In 2010, 6 in the Morning anchor LeAnne Taylor took trip to Uganda, to cover a charity organization called Pros for Africa. The group included several Oklahomans who worked to bring medical care and clean water to that war-torn country.
"When we got there, there were already hundreds of people gathered who heard there were American doctors coming to visit," she reported.
A few years earlier, Taylor got the chance to cruise around the Hawaiian islands exploring the beauty and culture aboard the U.S. Independence cruise ship.
Terry Hood took us to Russia in 1995. She followed a group of Camp Fire Girls from Oklahoma, who traveled to Moscow to help fight teen suicide and drug abuse. Hood also went to Germany where Oklahoma soldiers helped liberate the Dauchau concentration camps in the closing days of World War II.
"They poured out of their barracks on this avenue," reported Hood.
Former anchor Glenda Silvey did a series of reports in Israel where she took Oklahomans through the Footsteps of Jesus.
"It was an extraordinary experience, a life changing experience, both as a journalist and a pilgrim," remembers Silvey.
Former anchor Scott Thompson took his Oklahoma Traveler series all over the state - and all over the world. His reports included a trip to the Netherlands in 1997, where locals decorated the graves of fallen soldiers.
"I went to every continent in the world, expect for Antarctica, for Channel 6," Thompson remembers.
Closer to home, whenever natural disaster strikes, News On 6 is there, telling the stories of local heroes. Anchor Craig Day covered the devastation in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Day also took us to the South Dakota Badlands in 2015, as buffalo were rounded up to be brought home to Oklahoma. He traveled to San Francisco this year, when Oklahoma dignitaries gathered for the commissioning of the U.S.S. Tulsa.
When Oklahomans have been called up for war or peacekeeping missions, KOTV is there too. We spoke with Oklahoma soldiers stationed in Vietnam during the war in 1959. Ten years later, KOTV flew six wives and one mother to Paris, to try and get answers about the whereabouts of their POW loved ones.
News On 6 anchor Lori Fullbright went to the Adriatic Sea in 1995 to cover Oklahoma marines who rescued Captain Scott O'Grady from Bosnia. She also interviewed Oklahoma sailors and soldiers serving aboard the U.S.S. Kearsarge and U.S. Theodore Roosevelt. The next year, Fullbright traveled to Bosnia to interview men and women from Tinker Air Force Base and Fort Sill, who were serving four month tours of duty, to keep the peace.
In 1998, Fullbright spent a week riding along with police officers in London, to see how they do police work without guns in a country that had just forbidden citizens to own handguns.
She was embedded with the 2nd-285th aviation group of the Oklahoma National Guard in Southern Iraq, in 2012. They flew missions in a Blackhawk with our then Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot, Will Kavanagh, at the controls.
Just this past spring, Fullbright went to Amman, Jordan to cover Tulsa's special operations team competing in the international warrior games.
Wherever Oklahomans are making news, KOTV will bring you their stories.
