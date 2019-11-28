Former University Of Tulsa Guard Lou Dawkins Helping With Youth Sports In Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Lou Dawkins is best known Oklahoma for a 3-pointer that lifted the University of Tulsa over Oklahoma State and into the Sweet Sixteen in the 1994 NCAA tournament. The former guard is doing much more now off the court.
"We are going to use this as a tool to understand college is just four our five years away for these young kids. We hope that this takes everything to the next level," said Muskogee Middle School Athletic Director Lou Dawkins.
At this level of athletics, it's about being active - and it's already rubbing off.
"Learn how to be proud of what you get if you lose or you win - at least be proud that you got to try," said Muskogee student Autumn Potter.
Maybe someday these kids can become the Roughers future stars on Friday nights.
"I’ve been having a lot of fun with football, and whenever I get to high school it's going to be even harder, because whenever it gets even harder I get even better," said Muskogee student Damarion Berryman.