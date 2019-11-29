Tulsa Police: 2 Teens Arrested, Accused Of Burglary, Car Theft
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two teenagers are in custody after Tulsa Police said they broke into a house near 51st Street and Sheridan and stole guns, TVs and a car.
Officers said a group of thieves broke into the house while the homeowners were gone.
The burglars left with guns, laptops, jewelry, TVs and a Cadillac CTS.
A neighbor's surveillance video showed them leaving in a stolen green Chevy SUV.
Police said they found both vehicles at the Westminster Apartments around the corner.
Police later saw two suspects driving the Cadillac and ran after them, and an officer was able to catch a 17-year-old suspect.
Police eventually arrested the other one as he was hiding on a woman's porch, and they said he was carrying a pistol with two large capacity magazines.
Officers saw another suspect driving the green SUV and chased after that person, but he abandoned the car near 71st Street and Lewis and got away.
Police said the Cadillac and other stolen items were returned to their owner.