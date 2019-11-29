News
President Trump Signs Hong Kong Human Rights & Democracy Act
China is responding after President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law.
Pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong formed a rally Thursday night to celebrate the U.S. signing the law-- in what they're calling a moral victory.
However, China said it is furious.
The law passed both the house and senate and allows the White House to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials who abuse human rights.
The Hong Kong government has called it "unwarranted." And China quickly summoned the U.S. Ambassador to protest the move.
Chinese officials said the law undermines the co-operations between the two countries as they continue ongoing trade negotiations.