Turnpike Speeds Not Changing Yet, More Research Needed, Officials Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Transportation officials said they will be taking their time to determine if speed limits should be raised on parts of the turnpike across the state.
According to the Journal Record, traffic engineers and other experts are looking over factors such as, road topographies and accident histories to help make their decision.
Reports said the most likely candidates for the speed limit change including portions of the H.E. Bailey and Cimmarron Turnpikes.