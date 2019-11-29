News
Several People Stabbed In London Bridge Incident
LONDON, England - Police said several people have been stabbed close to London Bridge, and a man has been detained.
The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Friday afternoon "to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge."
They said "a man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured."
The news comes after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Sky News reported that police had shot the apparent attacker.