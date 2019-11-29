News
North Korea Launches 2 Short-Range Missiles
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed "Great Satisfaction" following the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles-- and the system used to fire them.
Talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled since President Trump rejected North Korea's imposed sanctions over the country's nuclear program.
The Trump administration has yet to respond to North Korea's December 31st deadline for a nuclear deal.
Thursday, the State Department said they were aware of the missile launch and are closely monitoring the situation with its regional allies.