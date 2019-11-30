News
Small Business Saturday Begins In Tulsa
Saturday, November 30th 2019
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - November 30th is Small Business Saturday and dozens of downtown Tulsa businesses are participating.
According to an event hosted by the Downtown Tulsa partnership more than several stores and restaurants, downtown will be offering special deals. A full list can be found HERE.
Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized event and promotes holiday shopping at small stores. The Tulsa Downtown Coordinating Council (DCC) announced earlier this week that it will host free trolley rides in Downtown as part of Small Business Saturday.