TU Professor Warns About Online Shopping Security
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Many people avoid Black Friday stress by purchasing things online.
A University of Tulsa Cybersecurity professor says online shopping is usually very secure as long as customers use some caution.
"Use credit cards or Paypal, not your debit card, practice good security hygiene, make sure your passwords are strong, and before you part with information, make sure you know where it's going that chain of trust between your device to the website, including the network in between," said TU Professor John Hale.
Professor Hale discourages the use of public WIFI for shopping and says people should review statements to look for unfamiliar charges.
He says to avoid links in unsolicited emails because that's a common technique for hackers to get your information.