Suspect In Custody After OHP Pursuit Near Catoosa
Saturday, November 30th 2019, 12:43 PM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they have a suspect in custody after he led troopers on a chase in Rogers County on Saturday.
According to OHP, troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle near Inola on the Cherokee Turnpike but the driver accelerated and refused to pull over. Troopers then backed off the pursuit and allowed the Oklahoma Higway Patrol Plane to follow the suspect.
The plane tracked the suspect to an apartment complex in Catoosa where troopers lost sight of the suspect. Troopers on the ground were able to find the suspect after a short search and he was taken into custody.