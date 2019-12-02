3 Teens In Custody Accused Of Stealing Phone At Gunpoint
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say three teenagers are in custody accused of pulling a gun on another teen and stealing his phone.
Officers say the victim agreed to meet three teenagers at Norberg park to sell an iPhone. The victim told police one of the three suspects pulled out a handgun and the teenagers threatened him in Spanish.
They ran off with his phone but officers say one of the suspects later got in touch with the victim and said he'd sell the phone back to him. They agreed to meet at the Arvest near 51st and Garnett but this time the victim told police, who agreed to strategically place their cars out of the suspects' sight.
Police say they saw two of the suspects get into a car near the At Home Store. When officers tried to stop the car along 169, one of the suspects got out and ran but he was eventually arrested.
Four people were in that car and police say the victim identified the three who robbed him.
Officers also found the iPhone and a loaded handgun under a seat.