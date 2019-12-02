News
Jenks City Council To Discuss Plans For 'Tulsa Premium Outlets'
Jenks City Councilors will go over the planned layout for the "Tulsa Premium Outlets" Monday night.
The plans include more than 400,000 square feet of space for stores and will be built near the Oklahoma Aquarium just south of the Creek Turnpike on the west side of the river.
Plat documents approved by the Jenks Planning Commission show the basic engineering details of the project. Included in that are plans for a plaza area for entertainment... and trail system that could connect to the river trail.
The city council will meet at 7 pm on Monday evening to decide whether to move forward. If approved, construction is expected to finish in 2021.