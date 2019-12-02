Pull-Apart Garlic Cheese Bread
Panera Bread's Erin Barnhart shares a recipe using a loaf of their sourdough bread. It's great served family style or on a platter with soup.
Ingredients:
1 loaf Panera® Asiago Bread
1 stick butter, melted
1 tsp. granulated garlic
1 tsp. parsley, finely chopped
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut the loaf of bread on a diagonal into 1-inch diamonds, but do not cut all the way through the bread.
Mix together the melted butter, garlic, and parsley.
Place loaf on a large piece of aluminum foil, big enough to wrap the loaf. Using your hands, gently pry open each cut and drizzle the butter over the entire loaf, getting it into all the cracks where it was cut, then press the cheese into each crack.
Wrap the foil and bake for 15 minutes. Unwrap foil to expose the top of the bread and bake 15-20 minutes more until the cheese is melted and the bread is crisp. Serve warm.