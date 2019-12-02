News
TPS To Continue Community Meetings On Budget Deficit
TULSA, Oklahoma - The TPS board of directors will be meeting Monday as the district continues to resolve a $20-million budget deficit for the next school year.
Tulsa Public Schools said they would be announcing a plan for the budget cuts this month. The district held a number of community meetings in the past few months and plans to hold another round of community meetings on the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th to gather more feedback on a potential plan.
They say changes could be taking effect as early as next year. Monday's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 at the TPS Education Service Center.