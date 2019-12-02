OSBI Closes Investigation Into Nowata County Death
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they are no longer looking into a Nowata County death. Agents have concluded Jerry Gering Jr. took his own life, a news release states.
Gering's body was found by hunters August 29, 2017, in a wildlife park east of Nowata. He had been reported missing earlier that month.
Nowata County Sheriff's Office asked the OSBI to assist with the investigation after Gering's body was discovered.
"At the time, his death was classified as suspicious, and the investigation was open and ongoing for the past two years," the release said.
Agents said a witness came forward with information that authorities were able to corroborate, and that led to the conclusion that Gering's death was a suicide.
