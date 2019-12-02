Former Assistants Pay Tribute To Jenks Head Coach Allan Trimble
JENKS, Oklahoma - Many people have shared that Coach Allan Trimble was an amazing coach, father, and friend, but not many people know him quite like two of his assistant coaches. John Timmons and Brad Calip shared the sidelines with Coach Trimble for over 15 years, from 2000 to 2015.
"He always wore his face on his sleeve and practiced what he preached," said Coach John Timmons.
Both coaches shared their experiences with News On 6. They said sharing the field with Coach Allan Trimble came with its fair share of laughs.
"When he hired me, the last thing he said to me was 'I can promise you that you'll always have a T-shirt in one hand and a sandwich in the other,' and he was kind of right,'" Timmons recalled with a laugh.
"He was comical on the sideline," Coach Brad Calip remembered with a smile. "He would let you do your job, but he did wear the officials out - to the point they respected him - and 90 percent of the time, he was right."
Both Calip and Timmons coached with Trimble for 15 seasons, many of those ending with a state title and gold ball. They said those wins didn't come without a lot of work and discipline from Coach Trimble.
They added that, somehow, Trimble would find a way to bring out the best in people and make everyone feel important - and did it all with a joke in his pocket.
"Right at the very end of the game he would say, 'Cudda Hobbs Robbie' - it just something that was a good luck thing. Don't ask me what it means, but he just had a great sense of humor," Timmons said.
With 13 state championships under his belt, Timmons and Calip said it wasn't just about winning with Trimble, but more about making his players and fellow coaches better people off the field.
"He inspired me to be a much better coach and to try and grow and learn," said Timmons.
Brad Calip is now the head coach for Booker T. Washington. He said he wouldn't be the coach he is without Trimble's leadership.
"When I got to Booker T. Washington, they hadn't won a state championship in seven years, and my second year I went to state championship," Calip said.
"I give most of the credit to him. I will say that I will carry on his legacy as long as I am in this profession," said Calip.
Jenks Public Schools invited the community to celebrate Coach Allan Trimble this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the ORU Mabee Center.
Everyone is welcome. Be sure to enter through the north lobby doors.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor him are asked to donate to the Allan Trimble Family Support Fund at any Arvest Bank, the Trimble Strong Foundation or Golden Years: The Life and Legacy of Coach Allan Trimble.