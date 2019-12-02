Sean 'Sticks' Larkin Serves Customers At Tulsa's Take 2 Cafe
TULSA, Oklahoma - Resonance's Take 2 Cafe in Downtown Tulsa had a celebrity server Monday. Tulsa Police Officer Sean Larkin volunteered his time to serve others this holiday season.
Larkin is a good friend of Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, who also recently served at the Take 2 Cafe. He said the sheriff spoke about how much he enjoyed serving, so Larkin decided to give it a try.
"It's been great," he said. "Anytime us in law enforcement can have this type of interaction with the public it's a win-win for everybody."
Larkin says his favorite part about serving customers was interacting with everyone. 'Take 2' is run by "Resonance Center for Women."
It's a nonprofit in Tulsa that helps women impacted by substance abuse who were formally incarcerated. Larson said he would love to come back to Take 2 to serve again in the future.