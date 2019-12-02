Popular Podcast Takes On Daniel Holtzclaw Case
A popular podcast has taken on the Daniel Holtzclaw case in its latest episode.
The podcast is called Wrongful Conviction, and Holtzclaw's sister urged the host to tell her brother's story.
“It has over 10 million downloads so far and it's on its ninth season,” Jenny Holtzclaw said of the show’s success.
The topic of last week’s new episode was Daniel Holtzclaw, a former Oklahoma City Police officer who was convicted of rape and sexual assault of eight women back in 2015.
There were additional accusers at different points, but Holtzclaw was only convicted on eight cases.
For years, Jenny has tried to get her brother’s guilty verdict overturned.
She reached out to podcast host and Innocence Project founding board member, Jason Flom.
In the latest episode of his podcast, Flom proclaimed his support for Holtzclaw.
“Upon the persistent urging of his sister Jennifer and admittedly, through my own reluctant closer look, we now have a case that turns that abusive cop narrative right on its head,” Flom said in the podcast.
Jenny and Daniel himself appeared on the podcast as guests.
Flom and the Holtzclaws blamed the prosecution, police investigators and the media for the conviction.
However, Jenny said she's also trying to use the media to their advantage in this controversial case, including the publicity from this podcast.
“I strongly believe that having the court of public opinion is huge. We've seen it multiple times,” Jenny said.