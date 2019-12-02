Tulsa's Coffee Bunker Recovers Stolen Flags After Facebook Post
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two military flags are flying once again at Tulsa's Coffee Bunker after security cameras caught a man stealing them from the building.
The Coffee Bunker is a place for veterans to go and feel safe, talk about what they have been through, and get their hands on resources to help them reintegrate into society. They said they could barely believe their eyes when they saw the flags being stolen, but they said the way this story ends taught them just how much support they have here in Green Country.
After the theft, the Coffee Bunker created a Facebook post in hopes to get their flags back.
"We just came in this morning, we look down by the stairs and there are two flags laying there," said James Lamont.
Volunteers said they have no idea who stole the flags or why they were brought back, but they said the community's response is just another reminder of the support they have.
"We just wanted the flags back and that is all we wanted. That is exactly what we got," Lamont said.
The Coffee Bunker relies on community support to continue their work. You can always drop off donations at their building. Click here to donate.