Jenks Approves New Outlet Mall
JENKS, Oklahoma - Monday night brought a unanimous approval from the Jenks City council to build a long-awaited premium outlet mall.
Construction is set to start early next year on the outlet mall, which is expected to have around 80 stores, and span 50 acres.
Plans for the Tulsa Premium Outlets date all the way back to 2015.
Monday, the Jenks City council gave its final approval to the last plat of the mall, which will be located south of the Creek Turnpike at East 101st Place South and South 7th street.
Developers from Simon said the mall will have high quality fashion, accessories and furniture stores selling at outlet prices up to 65 percent off.
It’ll also have an outdoor entertainment center and will connect to the river trails.
They compare the Tulsa area to their location Norfolk, Virginia, which they expected to bring $3 million since its opening in 2017.
They said Tulsa is the largest metro area in the U.S: without a competing outdoor outlet mall.
The Jenks mayor thanks residents for being patient and said it’s exciting for the Tulsa area.
“This is something we’ve been Waiting on for years so we’re really excited, waiting and working all these years so suddenly things are moving into place,” said Robert Lee, the Jenks' mayor.
The outlet mall is set to open in mid-2021.
“Our diligence and patience paid off,” said Lee.