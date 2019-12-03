News
2 Killed in Cherokee County Crash, OHP Says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a 19-year-old from Broken Arrow is among two people killed in a crash in Cherokee County.
OHP said the crash happened along State Highway 51 west of Talequah Monday afternoon.
Troopers said 53-year-old Sharon Scrapper was driving a car that went into oncoming traffic and crashed into an SUV head-on.
Scrapper died at the scene.
A passenger in the SUV, 19-year old Kaitlyn Owens from Broken Arrow, also died.
The SUV's driver is now in the hospital.
Troopers are not sure yet what caused Scrapper to lose control.