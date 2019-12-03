Gov. Stitt To File Oklahoma Candidacy Paperwork On Behalf Of President Trump
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt will deliver paperwork on behalf of President Donald Trump that will put Trump’s name on Oklahoma's ballot for the 2020 presidential race.
Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to file the paperwork at the state capitol at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The 3-day filing period opened Monday.
One republican already filed his Oklahoma paperwork, Zoltan Istvan, a 46-year-old California man. Istvan calls himself a trans-humanist -- with a campaign focused on science and technology. He also entered the race for the White House in 2016.
Eight democrats filed their paperwork Monday, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
Filing for the state's presidential primary election closes Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.
Oklahoma votes next year as part of Super Tuesday on March 3.