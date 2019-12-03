TPS To Announce Changes Tuesday Regarding Next School Year
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools is planning on sending letters home with students Tuesday who are attending schools that could see some changes next year due to the ongoing budget shortage.
A Facebook post, made by the group Parents, Teachers, and Students for TPS Accountability, said multiple elementary schools will close. However, the district has not confirmed this.
In a statement, TPS said, in part, "As we work to shape a sustainable future for our district, we have identified some possible changes that would impact teachers, students, and families at certain schools in our district. We intend to share more information regarding potential changes with families on Tuesday."
The district needs to cut nearly $20 million from its annual operating budget to avoid a deficit in 2021. TPS said it would announce a plan this month.
The district held a number of community meetings in the past few months. They plan to hold another round of these meetings on the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th to get more feedback on a potential plan.
They said changes could take effect as early as next year.
Keep in mind, the school board would have to approve the changes in order for them to take effect.