3 People Arrested After Tulsa Chase, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Three suspects are in the Tulsa County Jail accused of leading officers on a chase.
Officers said they tried to stop a truck for an expired license plate near Pine and Sheridan Monday night around 10:30 p.m.
Police said the driver hit the gas instead of the brakes which started a pursuit.
Police said 29-year-old Christopher Serna led officers through a neighborhood before finally stopping, and surrendering, several blocks south of where the chase started.
Officers said Serna was booked on several complaints, which include eluding officers and no driver's license.
Police said they also arrested 33-year-old Kaelynn Robinson and 26-year-old Rosa Esparza for outstanding warrants.
Officers said a fourth passenger was in the truck but was not arrested.