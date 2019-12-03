News
Salvation Army's Angel Tree Campaign Still In Need Of Adoptions
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Salvation Army needs help giving thousands of Green Country families a merry Christmas.
Their annual Angel Tree program is going on right now. The campaign makes sure every child has a present to open on Christmas morning. So far more than 1,500 angels have been adopted but there are still more than 1,400 angels left.
The Angel Tree Campaign runs through December 10th. For more information on how you can adopt an angel, visit NewsOn6.com/Angel-Tree