Former TU Student Pleads Guilty To Rape Charges
Tuesday, December 3rd 2019, 1:07 PM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County man accused of a series of crimes on the TU campus pleads guilty to rape charges.
Luis Molina was arrested in 2016 on rape complaints after Tulsa Police said Molina videotaped one of his sexual assaults on the TU Campus. On Tuesday Molina pleaded guilty to two dozen charges including rape, burglary, Peeping Tom, sexual battery, and blackmail.
