Bacon and Egg Spinach Salad
TULSA, Oklahoma - Joining us today in the Cooking Corner is Sue Stees of the Tulsa Herb Society. She has a great recipe for Bacon and Egg Spinach Salad.
Salad:
1 bunch fresh spinach;
½ pkg. seasoned stuffing mix;
¼ lb. cooked bacon, crumbled;
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped.
Dressing:
Prepare dressing 12 hours ahead.
1 small onion, chopped; 2/3 c. sugar; 1/3 c. herbal vinegar (I chose Mediterano from Tulsa Herb Society; 1 T. celery seed or ½ tsp. celery salt; ¼ c. chopped parsley; 3 T. prepared mustard; Salt and pepper to taste; 1/3 c. oil.
In a blender, combine the onion, sugar, vinegar, celery seed, parsley, mustard, salt, pepper, and oil. Refrigerate for 12 hours.
In a salad bowl, combine spinach, stuffing mix, bacon, and eggs. Pour dressing over ingredients and toss. Serves 4. The dressing may be doubled, but only add one onion.