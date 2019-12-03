News
U.S. Marshals Apprehend Tulsa County Man Wanted For Manslaughter
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals arrested a wanted fugitive on Tuesday.
U.S. Marshals say Collin Lee Lovelace is accused of causing an accident that killed his passenger, the driver of another vehicle and injured an infant because he was driving intoxicated. Lovelace discharged himself from the hospital, fleeing before authorities could make an arrest and has been on the run since May.
Lovelace was wanted for two counts of manslaughter and was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Owasso.