'Free Chubbs': 106.9 KHITS Personality Atop News On 6 Building To Raise Money For Food Bank
TULSA, Oklahoma - A popular Tulsa radio personality is sitting atop the News On 6 roof, and he's not coming down until a local food bank raises $60,000.
Chubbs with Chubbs & Tara in the Morning on 106.9 KHITS climbed the latter to the top of KOTV world headquarters Tuesday around noon, and with him he took a tent and a laptop to livestream. He also brought with him a message: Let's help the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma raise money for its Food For Kids program.
Every dollar you donate stays in Oklahoma.
We're calling the campaign #FreeChubbs! And there are three ways you can participate:
- You could text FFK to 243725 to make a donation.
- You can visit the KHITS website at https://www.khits.com/freechubbs
- You could also visit us at the News On 6 and donate in person. We're located at 303 N. Boston Ave., right across from the Guthrie Green.