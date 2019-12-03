TULSA, Oklahoma - A popular Tulsa radio personality is sitting atop the News On 6 roof, and he's not coming down until a local food bank raises $60,000.

Chubbs with Chubbs & Tara in the Morning on 106.9 KHITS climbed the latter to the top of KOTV world headquarters Tuesday around noon, and with him he took a tent and a laptop to livestream. He also brought with him a message: Let's help the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma raise money for its Food For Kids program.

Every dollar you donate stays in Oklahoma.

We're calling the campaign #FreeChubbs! And there are three ways you can participate:

  • You could text FFK to 243725 to make a donation.

  • You can visit the KHITS website at https://www.khits.com/freechubbs

  • You could also visit us at the News On 6 and donate in person. We're located at 303 N. Boston Ave., right across from the Guthrie Green.