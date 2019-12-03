Job Fair To Be Held For Former Halliburton Employees Affected By El Reno Closure
Oklahoma agencies are holding a job fair for former Halliburton employees affected by the El Reno location closure.
The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) and other partner agencies are holding the event.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Canadian Valley Technology Center Campus, 6506 E. Route 66 in El Reno.
The event is to help the 808 affected workers and several companies looking to hire the affected workers.
Sessions related to Rapid Response will be held at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Employers will be setup to speak to workers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This event is an opportunity for us to help El Reno and Canadian County,” said Steve Crank, Area Manager with OESC. “We want to offer those affected by this layoff the ability to find new employment as well as connect them with Oklahoma companies looking to immediately hire.”
“We are inviting anyone affected by this layoff to attend this event, said Don Morris, Executive Director Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development. “This is an opportunity for these folks to get the assistance they deserve in what is a difficult time. Oklahoma is open for business and we stand ready and able to help those impacted.”
A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help affected workers pay for Christmas expenses. Click here to view the fundraiser.