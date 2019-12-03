Rogers Co. Business Trying To Recover After Trash Trucks Catch Fire
The owners of a Rogers County business are trying to bounce back from a devastating fire.
John's Refuse lost almost all their trash trucks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Fire investigators are looking for the cause of the fire but don't believe it's arson.
They told the owners it's possible lightning hit one of trash trucks catching it on fire with the flames spreading to the rest of the fleet.
The family business hauls trash for Chelsea and customers in rural northeast Rogers County including schools.
Co-owner Crystal Miller said they are working hard to get as many trucks up and running because tomorrow is one of their busiest days of the year.
"We have some of the best workers and because of them we're able to get the trash hauled. They're the ones working around the clock for us, so we appreciate them,” Crystal Miller, Johns Refuse.
The company usually runs six trucks for five days a week, but now they're down to three. One of the trucks is new and the other two are coming out of retirement.
Right now, they plan to buy any trash trucks that are for sale.
"For us it’s catastrophic. In a trash business, you need to have trash trucks," Miller said.
The service is running normally because drivers are pulling two full routes per truck.